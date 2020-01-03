Home States Andhra Pradesh

Seven injured in clash over cattle-grazing

On Thursday, a group of shepherds entered the cotton farm land of Nimmayya, along with sheep and goat, so that the cattle could graze there.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A group of shepherds attacked a farmer’s family with sticks and stones following a quarrel over grazing of cattle in a land where the attacked farmer had cultivated cotton. Seven persons, all belonging to the farmer’s family, were injured in the attack. It is alleged that the shepherds are loyalists of YSR Congress Party.

The incident took place in Kosigi mandal of Mantralayam Assembly constituency on Thursday. However, the police said both the groups are actually shepherds and denied involvement of any land owner. They also booked a case against the attackers.  

According to sources, family members of A Nimmayya, including Nimmayya couple and their four daughters have been residing on the outskirts of Kosigi and they have cultivated cotton in their four acres of land. On Thursday, a group of shepherds entered the cotton farm land of Nimmayya, along with sheep and goat, so that the cattle could graze there. The members of Nimmayya family stopped the group of shepherds and heated arguments ensued between them, which later led to clash.

