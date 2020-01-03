State government to appoint 2,156 SPOs to guard check-posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to appoint 2,156 special police officers (SPOs) on an outsourcing basis to man inter-State border check-posts set up in vulnerable areas to curb illegal transport of sand and liquor to neighbouring States. It will appoint mobile teams, which along with check posts, will be operating in two shifts per day.

In each shift, a head constable, a constable and two SPOs will be deployed. “For manning the check posts and mobile teams, a total of 3,234 personnel area is required, of which 1,078 will be departmental personnel to be provided by the Home Department while the remaining 2,156 posts of SPOs will be filled on outsourcing basis,’’ a government order stated.

The capital cost shall be incurred by the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Limited and the recurring cost shall be shared equally by it and Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation Limited.

Criteria for appointment of SPOs

Ex-servicemen/retired from paramilitary forces/retired police officer/served as home guard in Police Department/underwent security guard training from a reputed institute

In case sufficient candidates belonging to the above category are not available, police department may select candidates based on a physical test

Preferably below 65 years

Physically and mentally fit with certification from civil assistant surgeon. Police department may conduct physical fitness test and candidates shall qualify such test

Should not be involved in any crime during his lifetime

Not awarded major punishment while working as an employee in Armed Forces/Paramilitary/ Police

SP of district concerned to appoint eligible and suitable candidates in a transparent and accountable manner