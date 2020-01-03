Support capital farmers: Chandrababu Naidu appeals to five crore people of AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that he initiated Amaravati project for not benefiting a particular community, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu has said that it is atrocious on part of the YSRC leaders to abolish the capital project by giving a caste colour to it. “I have developed Hyderabad not in the interest of my caste or my family. I didn’t take up projects such as Cyberabad, Cyber Towers, Outer Ring Road and Shamshabad Airport for benefiting any caste,’’ he asserted.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Naidu took exception to the efforts by his detractors labelling him casteist. “Our intention was to give a wonderful capital to the people. Amaravati was not constructed for one caste or a particular region. The location was selected due to its proximity to all parts of the State,’’ he tweeted.

Asserting that Amaravati is the dream capital of five crore Telugus, he said the responsibility of saving Amaravati lies on the people of the State. “Let us prepare for a fight in support of the capital farmers,” he said.