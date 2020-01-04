Republic Day parade: Aandhra Pradesh tableau selected

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A tableau of Andhra Pradesh reflecting the culture, tradition and lifestyle of Telugu people and showcasing Tirumala Brahmotsavams, Kuchipudi, Kondapalli handicrafts and Kalamkari paintings has been shortlisted by the Ministry of Defence for the Republic Day parade. The Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, an annual fete organised by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, attracts lakhs of devotees around the globe.

Lord Balaji is taken in a procession of various vahanams in the Four Mada Streets around the temple during the nine-day celestial event. Kuchipudi developed by Siddendra Yogi of Kuchipudi village in Krishna district in the 14th century has received acclamations from around the world. Craftsmanship of artisans reflects in Kondapalli toys made with lightweight puniki wood available near Vijayawada.

The front portion of the AP tableau is designed with elephant ambary and dasavatharalu of Kondapalli toys. The middle portion showcases the ancient Kuchipudi dance form, including Bhama Kalapam and Srinivasa Kalyanam. The rear portion reflects Tirumala temple.