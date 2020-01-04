Home States Andhra Pradesh

Republic Day parade: Aandhra Pradesh tableau selected

Lord Balaji is taken in a procession of various vahanams in the Four Mada Streets around the temple during the nine-day celestial event.

Published: 04th January 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Tableaus of different Indian states drive past Rajpath.

Tableaus of different Indian states drive past Rajpath. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A tableau of Andhra Pradesh reflecting the culture, tradition and lifestyle of Telugu people and showcasing Tirumala Brahmotsavams, Kuchipudi, Kondapalli handicrafts and Kalamkari paintings has been shortlisted by the Ministry of Defence for the Republic Day parade. The Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, an annual fete organised by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, attracts lakhs of devotees around the globe.

Lord Balaji is taken in a procession of various vahanams in the Four Mada Streets around the temple during the nine-day celestial event. Kuchipudi developed by Siddendra Yogi of Kuchipudi village in Krishna district in the 14th century has received acclamations from around the world. Craftsmanship of artisans reflects in Kondapalli toys made with lightweight puniki wood available near Vijayawada.

The front portion of the AP tableau is designed with elephant ambary and dasavatharalu of Kondapalli toys. The middle portion showcases the ancient Kuchipudi dance form, including Bhama Kalapam and Srinivasa Kalyanam. The rear portion reflects Tirumala temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aandhra Pradesh tableau selected Republic Day parade
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp