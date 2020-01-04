Vivekananda Reddy murder case: File counter-petition on January 8, says Andhra HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Friday asked the State government to file a counter-petition and investigation details in the sensational murder case of former MP and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy.

BJP leader and former minister C Aadinarayana Reddy had filed a petition seeking the court’s intervention in handing over the case to CBI, citing the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT’s) ‘inability’ to crack the case in their nine-month investigation.

Justice Mallavolu Satyanarayana Murthy adjourned the hearing to January 8 and also directed the Advocate General (AG) Subramanya Sriram to submit all the details to the Court. In his argument, the petitioner’s advocate, Vedula Venkataramana, explained that Vivekananda Reddy’s wife, and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier filed a petition with the Court seeking CBI probe into the murder case.