Vizag land scam: SIT to submit interim report

SIT chairperson , Vijay Kumar said they have come across violations and deviations in cases relating to NOCs and allotment of government lands.

Published: 04th January 2020 07:35 AM

VISAKHAPATNAM: Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to conduct an inquiry into the Vizag land scam, will submit its interim report to the State government on January  10 or 11, SIT chairperson Vijay Kumar said. Addressing media persons, he said SIT received 2,434  applications and petitions. Out of them, 918 were not related to SIT and took up a review of 1,563 cases.

Vijay Kumar said they have come across violations and deviations in cases relating to NOCs and allotment of government lands. Some of the violations were committed at MRO level, some at the collectorate level and others at a higher level. They have identified the officials responsible and beneficiaries. The SIT recommended criminal proceedings in two cases for tampering of records. Replying to a query, Vijay Kumar said they may need more time to probe all cases.

