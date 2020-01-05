Home States Andhra Pradesh

5 from Odisha killed in road  accident

All are residents of Bhubaneswar. Trilochan Pradeep, who escaped with injuries, also belonged to Bubaneshwar. 

Published: 05th January 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Accidents, Road accident, Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Five, including three women and a child, were killed, while one was injured in a road accident at Kottapalli village of Mandasa mandal on the NH-16 on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Janni Jena, 18, Banita Jenna, 23, Ritu, 25, Adarsh Kumar Jenna, 3, and driver of the car D Pratap, 45. All are residents of Bhubaneswar. Trilochan Pradeep, who escaped with injuries, also belonged to Bubaneshwar. 

When informed by the onlookers, Mandasa police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Palasa hospital. Srikakulam SP RN Ammireddy met the survivor at the hospital. He said the driver, who was feeling drowsy, was unable to control the vehicle and rammed the culvert and it fell into the canal.  The accident took place early morning while they were returning to Bhubaneshwar from Simhachalam. 

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh accident
