Home States Andhra Pradesh

CAA is not against people of any community: Shekhawat

Sadineni Yamini Sharma, who was the official spokesperson of the TDP, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Published: 05th January 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with other BJP leaders took out a rally in support with CAA bill in Kadapa on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with other BJP leaders took out a rally in support with CAA bill in Kadapa on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has made it clear that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was not against the people of any community and alleged that Opposition parties were misleading people on the Act.As part of countrywide awareness programmes being organised by the BJP, a huge rally was taken out by the BJP and it was flagged off by the Union Minister here on Saturday. The rally began at the Municipal Grounds and culminated at Ambedkar Circle. Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister said that the Opposition parties were misleading people on CAA.  

“The CAA is not against the Muslims or any other community,” he said. Shekhawat flayed the Congress, Left parties and AIMIM for launching misleading campaign against the CAA. These parties misinterpreted the objective behind the implementation of CAA and have raised apprehensions among the Muslims, he alleged. “The Centre will not allow those who want to come into the country with an aim to disintegrate the country and damage the harmony,” he maintained. The Union Minister stated that those who were living in the country unlawfully could be weeded out with the CAA.

Yamini joins BJP
Kadapa: Sadineni Yamini Sharma, who was the official spokesperson of the TDP, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. After the rout of the TDP in the 2019 elections, she quit the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Citizenship Act Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp