CAA is not against people of any community: Shekhawat

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has made it clear that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was not against the people of any community and alleged that Opposition parties were misleading people on the Act.As part of countrywide awareness programmes being organised by the BJP, a huge rally was taken out by the BJP and it was flagged off by the Union Minister here on Saturday. The rally began at the Municipal Grounds and culminated at Ambedkar Circle. Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister said that the Opposition parties were misleading people on CAA.

“The CAA is not against the Muslims or any other community,” he said. Shekhawat flayed the Congress, Left parties and AIMIM for launching misleading campaign against the CAA. These parties misinterpreted the objective behind the implementation of CAA and have raised apprehensions among the Muslims, he alleged. “The Centre will not allow those who want to come into the country with an aim to disintegrate the country and damage the harmony,” he maintained. The Union Minister stated that those who were living in the country unlawfully could be weeded out with the CAA.

Yamini joins BJP

Kadapa: Sadineni Yamini Sharma, who was the official spokesperson of the TDP, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. After the rout of the TDP in the 2019 elections, she quit the party.