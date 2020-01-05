Chandrababu Naidu calls BCG report a 'waste paper'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Likening the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report to a ‘waste paper’, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu called upon the people to celebrate Sankranti as Amaravati Sankranti and dump the reports of GN Rao Committee and BCG in the bonfire on Bhogi. Alleging that the BCG report made no sense, Naidu sought to know when the YSRC government appointed it and what its terms of reference were. The BCG had links with YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy’s son-in-law Rohit Reddy. It had therefore prepared the report in accordance with the directions of those in the government, he said.

Stating that the BCG itself mentioned that the government urged it to look into the distributed capital model for the State, the Opposition Leader said the government had no such right. Naidu also expressed doubts over Secretary (Planning) GSRKR Vijaya Kumar disclosing the report within 30 minutes after its submission to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “How can you (BCG) play games with the people by preparing a report without going through the required issues? Have you read the AP Reorganisation Act? Do you have minimum common sense?’’ Naidu thundered at a press conference here on Saturday.

Opposing the three-capital proposal, he contended that Amaravati is an ideal location for the capital. It had the approval of people as well as the Sivaramakrishnan Committee appointed by the Centre. Stating that the Sivaramakrishnan Committee prepared the report after analysing factors such as risk, land, water and connectivity, he said Amaravati emerged as the best option. The then government had taken a decision accordingly and farmers of the area responded positively to the government’s appeal and gave 33,000 acres of land under the Land Pooling Scheme for the development of capital.

“Like Hyderabad, we planned to develop Amaravati as a megacity by including Vijayawada, Guntur, Mangalagiri, Tadepalli and Tenali and implemented the action plan sincerely. At that time the population of Vizag was 17 lakh, whereas in Amaravati, comprising the said areas stood above 22 lakh. Our vision is greater than that of the BCG,’’ he claimed.

Referring to the BCG report that Amaravati was marooned during Krishna floods in 2009 and development of such city on the banks of river is not feasible, Naidu termed it a big lie. Reading out the National Green Tribunal verdict, he said Amaravati was safe from floods as it was not affected during the floods in 2009. “Is there any agency better than the NGT,” he questioned.

Asserting that Visakhapatnam and Kurnool would have been developed to the next level if the present government continued the initiatives taken up by the previous regime, he said the BCG neglected studying the development of Visakhapatnam before and after Hudhud cyclone.