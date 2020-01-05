Home States Andhra Pradesh

CPI dares CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to resign and seek re-election 

The protest was supported by TDP, Congress, Jana Sena and Left parties.

Published: 05th January 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Criticising the State government’s proposal for decentralised administration,  Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K Narayana said the YSRC would not have won the 2019 general elections if YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party president, had declared the plan in its election manifesto. 

Addressing the gathering at the ‘vanta varpu’ protest organised by Amaravati Pariraksana Samithi in Kakinada on Saturday, Narayana took exception to the recent reports submitted to the government, favouring the three-capital proposal. The protest was supported by TDP, Congress, Jana Sena and Left parties.

He also dared Jagan to resign and hold re-elections with his capital plan as his party’s election manifesto. At the protest, he noted thousands had purchased lands in the capital region and the people of the State were not in favour of the capital being moved to Visakhapatnam. Stating that Amaravati has the potential for development, Narayana said natural calamities can take place in any part of the State. 

TAGS
CPM YSRC CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
