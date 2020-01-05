Expert panels parroting Jagan’s views, says Kanna Lakshminarayana

By Express News Service

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Saturday criticised the expert committees, constituted by the YSRC government on development of capital, for toeing the line of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He alleged that the committees were just parroting the views and agendas of the ruling YSRC and in the process creating unrest among people.

“It was GN Rao Committee earlier, Boston Consulting Group yesterday and the high-powered committee tomorrow. Whatever be the committees’ name, they are wasting public money and time by just parroting the views of the Chief Minister in their reports, which are against the wishes of people,” Kanna tweeted. Similar view was expressed by former chief secretary and BJP leader IYR Krishna Rao, who had earlier welcomed the proposal of decentralised capital development.

“Jagan indicated in the Assembly what was likely to be in the GN Rao committee report even before it was submitted. Now, Cabinet ministers took that responsibility in the case of BCG report. Won’t this practice erode the credibility of the reports? Is it not a self-goal, creating complications in future in courts of law?” he wondered.