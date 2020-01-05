GMC chief seeks funds for development works

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner C Anuradha said focus should be given on allocation of more funds to drinking water supply, widening and repairs of roads, beautification of gardens, and other basic amenities. She directed the officials concerned to allocate funds on priority basis estimating the revenue sources of the corporation.

The officials of revenue, health, planning, sanitary and other departments were asked to submit a proposal regarding preparation of budget for the financial year 2020-21.The officials were asked to prioritise construction of permanent secretariat buildings by identifying sites in the city.

She also gave directions to remove unauthorised posters pasted on walls and road dividers in the city and ordered the officials to complete markings on roads, fountains, and develop junction points within 10 days. They were also asked to check availability of community toilets in the city and if necessary construct more toilets for public use.

She also directed the inspectors to oversee wards allotted to them and upload inspection photos and accompanying notes on the corporation app without fail. Additional commissioner Bhagyalakshmi,Municipal Health Officer (MHO) Sridevi, deputy commissioner D Srinivasa Rao participated.