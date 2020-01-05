GN Rao panel, BCG reports nothing but Jagan report: TDP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There is no difference in the reports submitted by GN Rao Commitee and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to the State government, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said here on Saturday. Addressing mediapersons, he said there was no authenticity to the BCG report as it hardly visited any place in the State to prepare the report. If offices of heads of departments (HoDs) were set up at various places, people may have to travel across the State.

Satyanarayana Murthy said Assembly and offices of HoDs should be located in the same place for the convenience of people and also for effective administration. He said capital reports were nothing but Jagan Mohan Reddy report.

He said the government was not in a position to implement schemes under Navaratnalu hence it raised the capital issue to divert the attention of people. He said farmers were yet to get money under Rythu Bharosa. He urged the government, which boasts to be a farmers’ government, to tell when the Rythu Bharosa amount will be credited to farmers’ accounts.