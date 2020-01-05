Home States Andhra Pradesh

How can you avail benefits under YSR Aarogyasri?

CM Jagan during the inauguration of YSR Aarogyasri pilot project in Eluru

CM Jagan during the inauguration of YSR Aarogyasri pilot project in Eluru (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched YSR Aarogyasri scheme, which promised to provide end-to-end medical facilities to beneficiaries. However, not all beneficiaries are aware of the procedure to be followed to avail benefits under the scheme. Speaking to TNIE, joint executive director of YSR  Aarogyasri Dr Niranjan Kumar said, “Any person who has been given the card can avail the benefits in any of the prescribed hospitals across the State. This means that a person from Krishna district can use the card even if he/she is admitted or treated in a listed hospital in any other district.” 

The beneficiary should show the card to the Aarogya Mitra at the network hospital, who will register the patient’s details and allow him/her to go ahead with the treatment or admission. The beneficiaries can avail the benefits even if they forget to carry the card with them, but they should give the Aarogyasri card number. However, certain emergencies will be treated as exceptions. 

“If a person met with an accident and is directly brought to the hospital from the accident spot, then the beneficiary details can be confirmed by contacting the Aarogyasri Trust, which will provide the data,” said Kumar. The government will pay the money to the respective hospital within six months after the patient discharges (post admission).

While a few cards had been distributed on the day of launch, the rest will be distributed by January-end. Meanwhile, if anyone needs to avail the benefits before getting the cards, they can show their white ration cards to avail services. Also, those who have not been included in the list of beneficiaries, with annual income up to Rs 5 lakh, can apply for the cards at village and mandal secretariats. “Once the village and mandal secretariat officials receive the applications, they will inspect the applicants and distribute the cards if they are eligible,” Kumar said.

How it works 
Beneficiary should show health card to Aarogya Mitra at the network hospital, who will register the patient’s details and further allow him/her to go ahead with the treatment 
or admission
If card is not available, the patient should give Aarogyasri card number
In emergency cases such as accidents, patient’s details can be collected by contacting Aarogyasri Trust 
Govt will pay the money to the hospital within six months after the patient was discharged

