Protestors form chains, block Seed Access Road

Residents of all 29 Capital region villages take part in agitations; deny food, water and other necessities to police

Villagers formed human chain and blocked all ways leading to Seed Access Road at Mandadam junction in Amaravati on Saturday, protesting against the State government’s three-capital proposal. (Photo| EPS/Prasant Madugula)

VIJAYAWADA:   The second day of ‘Sakala Janula Samme’ on Saturday turned tense, when residents from all 29 capital region villages blocked Seed Access road condemning the arrests of women protesters on Friday.The protestors stopped police vehicles from entering the villages and asked the police to leave the capital region. They also instructed villagers to observe non-cooperation motion in all capital villages and withdraw support to the police such as providing water, food and other miscellaneous help.

“In order to suppress our agitations, the police arrested women in Mandadam village on Friday. This is undemocratic. Condemning their action, we have decided not to provide water and food to them. Though the police have been trying to strangle our protest, we provided water and food all these days as an act of humanity. But yesterday’s incident is highly objectionable and they have to answer us why they resorted to arrests,” Mandadam villagers demanded. 

The enraged farmers started protesting from early morning and reached the Seed Access Road around 10 am. When the police were on their way to Mandadam village via the access road, the protestors placed barricades in order to stop them and formed human chain expressing their anguish against the police and State government. 

Tension prevailed for a while with farmers and police engaged in arguments. “We won’t allow police in our villages. When we (farmers and villagers) are peacefully expressing our dissent on Jagan’s proposal of decentralised administration, the police are intentionally arresting us,” the villagers rued.Holding placards demanding continuance of Amaravati as the sole State capital and raising slogans against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, protestors marched to Mandadam village and staged a sit-in at the spot where they are staging protests for the past 18 days. 

Expressing anger on the report submitted by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to the Chief Minister regarding capital, farmers staged a sit-in at Thullur village and burned copies of the report. “Who is BCG to decide our future? We gave lands to the government for the development of the capital and State. We will intensify our protests if the government does not withdraw its decision,” they threatened. Meanwhile, Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi’s hunger strike reached day four with massive public support.

50-yr-old Farmer dies of cardiac arrest
Vijayawada: A 50-year-old farmer from Dondapadu village in Amaravati capital region died on Saturday morning. He reportedly gave 10 acre land under land pooling scheme for construction of the capital. He suffered cardiac arrest on Friday night and died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. According to family members, the deceased  K Mallikharjuna Rao participated in the protest along with other villagers for the past ten days and was depressed over the proposal of capital shifting. Meanwhile, villagers claimed that Rao was worried on Friday evening with the BCG report advocating capital shifting to another place

