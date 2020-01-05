Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rectifying mistakes committed by Naidu’s government, says Botcha

He criticised the TDP supremo for claiming that the TDP government had considered Sivaramakrishnan Committee’s recommendations.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Alleging that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was instigating people with false claims and allegations against the capital issue, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister Botcha Satyanarayana maintained that the YSRC government was taking corrective steps to undo the mistakes committed by the earlier government. Botcha rubbished the claims of Naidu regarding the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report and appealed to the farmers of Amaravati and public to not fall into the ‘trap’ of the former Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Tirupati on Saturday, Botcha said people of AP had given mandate to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, trusting that he would work for the development and welfare of all regions unlike Chandrababu Naidu. The minister found fault with Naidu alleging that the latter was shedding crocodile tears. 

He criticised the TDP supremo for claiming that the TDP government had considered Sivaramakrishnan Committee’s recommendations. “The committee advised against taking fertile lands. But, the earlier government still chose to develop a capital here...We are only rectifying the blunders of the TDP government. That is why we engaged experts, unlike Naidu who had his minister, P Narayana, head a committee,” he said.

The MAUD minister also backed the YSRC government’s decision to appoint BCG for suggestions on decentralised development. “Naidu says BCG doesn’t have credibility. If it is true, why did he have BCG as knowledge partner when he was made the convenor of the digital currency committee during demonetisation? His presentations at World Economic Forum also had support from the same consultancy. So, if he partners with them, it is good, but if we do it, then there is a problem?” he demanded to know.

Citing that the exchequer was in financial doldrums, Botcha questioned Naidu if the State could afford spending lakhs of crores of rupees on a city when there are far more pressing needs. “Don’t we need to revive the projects, which have taken a backseat due to Naidu’s poor governance, like Polavaram, Kadapa Steel Plant, Bhogapuram airport, Dugarajapatnam/Ramayapatnam port and others? Shouldn’t we give water to Rayalaseema districts by taking up canal widening and strengthening projects?” he sought to know.

