Home States Andhra Pradesh

Swachh Survekshan: Vote for City App launched

Ravindra recalled that Tenali had bagged 44th rank in the Swacchata survey in 2017 out of 4,203 towns but slipped to 90th position in 2019.

Published: 05th January 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tenali YSRC MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar launching Vote for City app on Saturday.

Tenali YSRC MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar launching Vote for City app on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tenali YSRC MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar launched Vote for City App to get feedback about municipal services from the public on Saturday. He urged the public to give their feedback on the services of the municipality through the app so that they can get a good rank in Swachh Survekshan-2020 survey. He said the town has already been declared an Open Defecation Free (ODF) town so the public should use community toilets, or those in their homes to maintain hygiene.

Assistant commissioner D Ravindra requested the people to cooperate with the municipality by handing over garbage to sanitary workers post segregation of the waste. He said that the municipality has set up a composting unit to make compost from garbage and the citizens can use it as manure for plants in their houses, adding, that the health department is conducting awareness camps and imposing fines on usage of plastic. Hence, people should opt for jute bags.

Ravindra recalled that Tenali had bagged 44th rank in the Swacchata survey in 2017 out of 4,203 towns but slipped to 90th position in 2019. Therefore, they need to secure a better rank in the 2020 survey. “People can vote and give feedback either through ‘Vote for City’ or Swachhata App for good rank. The authorities are already concentrating on beautification of the town and accordingly planting saplings on road dividers, painting walls and cleaning community toilets. So people should use them.” Health officer BV Ramana and others participated in the programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vote for City App Swachh Survekshan
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp