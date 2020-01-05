Swachh Survekshan: Vote for City App launched

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tenali YSRC MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar launched Vote for City App to get feedback about municipal services from the public on Saturday. He urged the public to give their feedback on the services of the municipality through the app so that they can get a good rank in Swachh Survekshan-2020 survey. He said the town has already been declared an Open Defecation Free (ODF) town so the public should use community toilets, or those in their homes to maintain hygiene.

Assistant commissioner D Ravindra requested the people to cooperate with the municipality by handing over garbage to sanitary workers post segregation of the waste. He said that the municipality has set up a composting unit to make compost from garbage and the citizens can use it as manure for plants in their houses, adding, that the health department is conducting awareness camps and imposing fines on usage of plastic. Hence, people should opt for jute bags.

Ravindra recalled that Tenali had bagged 44th rank in the Swacchata survey in 2017 out of 4,203 towns but slipped to 90th position in 2019. Therefore, they need to secure a better rank in the 2020 survey. “People can vote and give feedback either through ‘Vote for City’ or Swachhata App for good rank. The authorities are already concentrating on beautification of the town and accordingly planting saplings on road dividers, painting walls and cleaning community toilets. So people should use them.” Health officer BV Ramana and others participated in the programme.