Teen killed, five injured after bus falls into valley in Andhra Pradesh

ANANTAPUR: The joy of going on an excursion with his classmates turned tragic for a 14-year-old Baba Fakruddin, a Class X student at Vemana Government High School in Kadiri of Anantapur district.

He died in a road mishap, after the bus in which they were travelling fell into a valley near Jog Falls at Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Friday night. Fakruddin, along with three of his classmates and two teachers, were seriously injured.

Karnataka police, who rushed to the spot, shifted the injured to the nearest hospital. Fakruddin succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. The condition of five others was reported to be stable. Fakruddin is the second child of Chand Basha and Mumtaz at Nizamvalli Colony in Kadiri. The couple eke out a living by working at a beedi manufacturing unit. On learning about the death of their son, Chand Basha and family went into shock.

According to district officials, 11 Class X and 34 Class IX students of Vemana Government High School in Kadiri, along with 11 teachers went to Karnataka, on an excursion on January 2. On January 3 night, they were at Jog Falls when the accident happened. Speaking to TNIE, school headmaster Rajendran accused the bus driver of driving negligently and causing the mishap. It is being suspected that the driver was driving rashly under the influence of alcohol.

Ensure safe return of injured: Jagan



On learning about the accident, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the district administration to ensure proper treatment to the injured and make arrangements for their safe return. District collector Gandham Chandrudu and SP Satyayesu Babu contacted their Karnataka counterparts to enquire about the incident and make arrangements for the parents of Baba Fakruddin and other students to go to Karnataka.