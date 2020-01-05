Tension at police station as cops keep JC waiting for eight hours

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Tension prevailed at the rural police station on Saturday as the police kept TDP leader and former MP JC Diwakar Reddy waiting for eight hours when he went there with anticipatory bail.

The police registered a case against Diwakar Reddy for his derogatory comments against police during the visit of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. As Diwakar Reddy was granted anticipatory bail by the court in respect to the case, he went to the police station around 11:30 am. But the police kept him waiting in the station and let him go only at 7:30 pm.

The police did not allow any TDP leader to meet him when he was in the station. TDP district president BK Parthasaradhi and former MLA Palle Raghunatha Reddy rushed to the police station to meet him, but they were also confined by the police. Knowing about the confinement of TDP leaders by the police, large number of followers assembled, leading to a tense situation.An activist Prakash attempted suicide by dousing himself with kerosene, but he was prevented. Later, the police let Diwakar Reddy go around 7:30 pm.

Later, speaking to the media at his residence on Saturday, he alleged that in view the ensuing local body elections, the YSRC-led government had started harassing him mentally. He claimed that the police harassed him at the behest of YSRC leaders. It is not right on the part of the police to dance to the tunes of ruling party leaders. “I went to the police station on my own, after I was granted anticipatory bail by the court. The formalities could have been completed in an hour, but I was made to wait in the police station from 11:30 am to 7:30 pm,” he added.

“All this was done to intimidate my followers. Though I told the police that I am a diabetic and have been suffering from heart problem, the police officer in the station did not relent,” he pointed out.The former MP said he would not get scared by such cases. “PM Narendra Modi should focus on the happenings in AP. If necessary, the government should be abolished and elections should be held,” he thundered.