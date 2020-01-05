Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD trust board resolves ‘Vakunta Dwara Darshananm’ issue during emergency meeting

TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said earlier only those who were trekking to Tirumala were provided one free laddu and now the Board decided to extend it to all the devotees.

TTD Chairman addresses media at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala

TTD Chairman addresses media at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthananms (TTD) Trust Board in the emergency meeting held on Friday evening resolved to introduce free Laddu (Srivari Prasadam) to devotees having darshan of Lord Venkateswara from January 20 onwards. Further, the Board also resolved to continue with the existing tradition of having ‘Vakunta Dwara Darshananm’ (Uttara Dwara Darshanam) for two days on - Ekadasi and Dwadasi - on January 6 and 7 respectively in the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. 

Disclosing the TTD Board Emergency meeting resolutions to the media persons, TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said earlier only those who were trekking to Tirumala were provided one free laddu and now the Board decided to extend it to all the devotees who have darshan of Lord Venkateswara. 

“Though we have discussed the issue in the previous TTD board meeting, we have not announced as TTD administration had not informed the Board by what time they would be able to introduce the new scheme. Now, it has been decided to introduce ‘Free Srivari Laddu Prasadam’ to devotees from January 20,” he explained.

Subba Reddy clarified that there will be only two types of laddus available - free Laddu to be issued to devotees after they come out of Tirumala temple having darshan and the other being Laddu available in TTD Laddu Counter at the existing price - Rs 50 per each laddu. “No decision on the capping the number of laddus to be issued through counter has been taken. We will work it out in the future based on demand and supply,” he said. He further clarified that Prasadam like Chinna Laddu, Chakkari Ponagali given in the temple every day would continue as usual.

With regard to Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam (Uttara Dwara Darshanam), he said the emergency board meeting was held on the directions of AP High Court to decided on the number of days for “Uttara Dwara Darshanam’ in Tirumala Temple.

“The Court has issued the directions to us while dealing with a Public Interest Litigation(PIL) filed by a devotee Tallapaka Raghavan seeking directions to TTD with regard to Uttara Dwara Darshanam. Accordingly, we held the meeting and at length discussed the issue. It was resolved to continue with the existing practice of ‘Uttara Dwara Darshanam’ this year,” he explained.

Elaborating further, Subba Reddy said in the petition filed in the High Court, it was mentioned that several Peetadhipathis and Agama pandits have recommended for extension of Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam for 10 days citing such practice in other Vaishanvite temples in South India.

 “The Board decided to constitute a committee to be headed by Additional Executive Officer of TTD with some of the TTD Board members who have a grasp of the subject and could interact with various Peetadhiapatis as members. Those members will be decided in about one week,” he explained.

