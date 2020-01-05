Home States Andhra Pradesh

Untimely rains damage crops in Guntur

Another claimed that he took a loan of Rs30,000 to cultivate paddy, but his crops were submerged during harvest. 

Published: 05th January 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Untimely rains created panic among farmers in parts of Guntur district on Saturday as thousands of farms with paddy, red gram, chilli and tobacco crops were inundated. As per reports, around 21,436 hectares (ha) of crops have been affected in Nuzendla, Epuru, Vinukonda, Bollapalli, Savalyapuram, Kollipara, Bapatla and Rompicherla mandals due to rains for the past two days and the farmers are likely to lose their crops. 

Nearly 13,986 ha of paddy have been partially damaged in harvest stage in addition to 1,700 ha of tobacco, 2,350 ha of red gram, 3,400 ha of Bengal gram and other crops. A farmer of Jalalapalem village named M Srinivas said he had invested Rs3 lakh for growing chilli growing in 3 acre land but his crops were damaged. “I borrowed from moneylenders and promised to pay interest on it. How will I repay them now?”

Another claimed that he took a loan of Rs30,000 to cultivate paddy, but his crops were submerged during harvest. Hence, he may lose the crop and requested the government to purchase the damaged paddy. Agriculture officer Narendra Babu said the fields were inundated due to rains in Nuzendla mandal so yellow gram and paddy farmers may face a loss due to rain. Around 70 mm rainfall was registered there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp