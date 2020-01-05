Untimely rains damage crops in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Untimely rains created panic among farmers in parts of Guntur district on Saturday as thousands of farms with paddy, red gram, chilli and tobacco crops were inundated. As per reports, around 21,436 hectares (ha) of crops have been affected in Nuzendla, Epuru, Vinukonda, Bollapalli, Savalyapuram, Kollipara, Bapatla and Rompicherla mandals due to rains for the past two days and the farmers are likely to lose their crops.

Nearly 13,986 ha of paddy have been partially damaged in harvest stage in addition to 1,700 ha of tobacco, 2,350 ha of red gram, 3,400 ha of Bengal gram and other crops. A farmer of Jalalapalem village named M Srinivas said he had invested Rs3 lakh for growing chilli growing in 3 acre land but his crops were damaged. “I borrowed from moneylenders and promised to pay interest on it. How will I repay them now?”

Another claimed that he took a loan of Rs30,000 to cultivate paddy, but his crops were submerged during harvest. Hence, he may lose the crop and requested the government to purchase the damaged paddy. Agriculture officer Narendra Babu said the fields were inundated due to rains in Nuzendla mandal so yellow gram and paddy farmers may face a loss due to rain. Around 70 mm rainfall was registered there.