Video of Dhone cops kicking man goes viral

Shocked family members pleaded with the police to stop, but in vain.

Screengrab from a video clip showing police personnel mercilessly beating a man.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  A video clip showing police personnel mercilessly beating a man went viral on Saturday evening. The incident took place 10 days back at  Prabhakar Reddy Colony in Dhone of Kurnool district. 
According to sources, the man was identified as Timmaiah (50). Timmaiah, who is a drunkard, used to harass his family members for money. On December 23, unable to bear his  Timmaiah’s harassment, his son Manohar filed a complaint with the police. The police visited the colony and told Timmaiah to come to the police station along with them. When Timmaiah refused, the police started to kick him. 

Shocked family members pleaded with the police to stop, but in vain. It is learnt that Timmaiah, along with his wife and two sons, was staying in a rented house in Prabhakar Reddy Colony. Speaking to the media, Dhone circle inspector Kambagiri Ramudu said that he did not know about the incident. He, however, promised to take action against the police personnel involved in the incident. 

Comments

