3 cops suspended for dereliction of duty in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Police Department on Sunday suspended three officials for dereliction of duty.Guntur Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao issued suspension orders for head constable V Srinu Naik, IT core team constable S Vignan and Armed Reserve constable G Venkateswara Rao.Srinu Naik and Venkateswara Rao were attached to Dachepalli police station.

Action was taken against Vignan, who was attached to the Garuda Control Room, as he left the office premises without informing the same to his higher officials.

The SP urged all police officials to strictly follow guidelines laid by the Police Department and maintain discipline in their duties.

He warned that the department will take strict action if any official was found guilty of negligence and against those indulging in corrupt practices. He asked the officials to work with dedication and improve the image of the department in the society.