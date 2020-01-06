A visual treat for bird watchers at Pulicat

By Express News Service

NELLORE: It was a treat for bird watchers who thronged Pulicat Lake at Sullurpeta and its surroundings in Nellore district for the three-day Flamingo Festival that concluded on Sunday.

The arrival of migratory birds including the famous flamingos peaked this year at the lake, thanks to copious rains last month. Migratory birds visit Pulicat Lake, the largest brackish water ecosystem in the country next to Chilka Lake in Odisha, between October and March every year for breeding. The Nelapattu bird sanctuary located in Doravari Satram mandal also attracts variety of birds.

“The visitors, especially students, had a gala time in gathering interesting information about the avian creatures in the ecosystem,” said Mallikarjuna of Pulicat Lake Bird Lovers’ Society.

Winged guests

Winged guests from Ladakh, Tibet and China visit Sullurupeta, Atakanithippa, Nelapattu and BV Palem for breeding and then return to their native lands along with their babies

Among the birds spotted are White Ibis, Grey Pelicans, Grey Herons, Reef Herons, Painted Storks, Spoon Bills, Cormorants, Open Billed Storks, Egrets and Spot Billed Ducks among others

Exhibition stalls

Exhibition stalls at the Government Junior College grounds in Sullurpeta wore a festive look as residents from surrounding areas thronged the place to see the stalls put up by various dept

School and college students enthusiastically took part in the cultural programmes

The forest officials explained to the students about the birds which have made Nelapattu their home

Cultural programmes

Cultural programmes, performances by street artists and other programmes marked the conclusion of the annual three-day Flamingo festival at Sullurupeta and other venues in the Pulicat Lake surroundings

Street performers in costumes of mythological characters caught the attention of the visitors and tourists

Rustic games like ‘kabaddi’ were held