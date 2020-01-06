Any panel will choose only Visakhapatnam for Andhra capital: Vishnukumar Raju

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former BJP floor leader in the State Assembly P Vishnukumar Raju has said Visakhapatnam is most suitable place for setting up executive capital of the State in all aspects.

Vishnukumar Raju said not only GN Rao Committee or Boston Consulting Group, even if 10 committees were formed on the capital issue, they will prefer Visakhapatnam as the executive capital owing to various reasons, including its strategic location on the East Coast.

Any independent opinion devoid of political, caste or regional affiliations will favour the steel city, the BJP leader claimed.