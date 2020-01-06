Home States Andhra Pradesh

Foggy weather beckons tourists in Araku

In some areas, thick fog enveloped the roads from early Sunday morning, troubling many four-wheelers.

Araku Valley, Winter chill

Araku Valley

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Foggy weather accompanied with drizzle in the Vizag Agency for the past two days has been beckoning thousands of tourists to Araku Valley, Lambasingi and Ananthagiri.In the weekend, several people spent time in the Agency and experienced foggy mornings.

According to Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Visakhapatnam, Chintapalle recorded 17.6° Celsius, while Araku Valley, Lambasingi, Paderu and other parts recorded temperatures between 8° and 10° Celsius on Sunday.

With the prevalence of easterly winds, the wind speed has increased to 10 kmph followed by light rain in some of the areas. There are some areas in the Agency, where people could experience fog and drizzling, triggering chilly weather conditions.

However, with thick fog on the roads, it took time for the tourists to drive. On Sunday, thousands of tourists visited Araku Valley and Lambasingi, especially Katiki and Chaparai waterfalls. The tourist flow triggered a huge demand for cottages and resorts at Araku Valley. Last minute tourists were disappointed when no vacancy boards greeted them. There were also some tourists who carried tents with them.

