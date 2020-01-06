Government has no right to relocate capital: Andhra BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Denying that there is difference of opinion within the BJP, party State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has clarified that the issue of capital location is under the State government’s ambit. He, however, said the YSRC government doesn’t have any power or right to propose relocation of the capital.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the BJP State chief said, “There is no ambiguity that the capital location is a State’s issue. But, the YSRC government does not have power or right to change the capital. I categorically state that with neither consent nor consensus of the stakeholders, the government can’t take unilateral decisions,” he said, noting that the Centre was also a stakeholder in Amaravati as it released Rs 2,500 crore for its development and Prime Minister himself had laid foundation for it. He also noted that investors had also become a part of Amaravati’s development in the last five years.

“Land has also been allotted to 130 central institutions. About 33,000 acres was taken from the farmers and the government spent close to `5,500 crore. So, without holding any consultations with the stakeholders, no decision can be taken undemocratically or in haste,” the BJP State chief added.