Home guard pushed out of train dies in Andhra Pradesh

According to police, the Home Guard Reddy Surya Venkata Siva (35), as attached with Kotananduru police station and he was posted on duty in Samalkot.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A Home Guard, who tried to stop a person from allegedly misbehaving with woman passengers in the Dhanbad-bound Express train, was pushed out of the train leading to his death near Tuni railway station on Sunday.

The Home Guard, who was pushed out, hit electric police leading to his instant death. The accused is said to be from Bangladesh and police are verifying whether he entered into the country with valid documents.

According to police, the Home Guard Reddy Surya Venkata Siva (35), as attached with Kotananduru police station and he was posted on duty in Samalkot. Siva was a resident of Tuni and was married recently.

After completing his duty, Venkata Siva boarded the Bokaro express to reach Tuni.

While travelling in the S-7 compartment, he found some passengers having an altercation with a person, who was identified as 50-year-old Habeeb who was on his way to Kolkata after completing his business work in Kerala, for allegedly misbehaving with some women passengers.

Venkata Siva, who was in Khaki uniform, intervened and tried to bring the situation under control but Habeen did not budge and picked up an altercation with the Home Guard also. The altercation soon turned into a fight and Habeeb pushed Venkata Siva out of the train.

Comments





