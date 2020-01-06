NIA arrests three more in Navy espionage case in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three more persons have been taken into custody by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the espionage case which came to light following arrest of seven naval personnel and a hawala operator on December 20. It is learnt an NIA team visited Visakhapatnam as part of the investigation and made the arrests. The arrested include Rajesh, Niranaj and Loknanda who joined Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in 2015. The NIA personnel suspect that some more personnel are involved in the case and are investigating the case.

Till now 10 persons have been arrested in the case. In a joint operation ‘Dolphin’s Nose’, which was executed by naval intelligence, central intelligence agencies, APSIB and IB, the espionage racket was busted. The personnel were honey trapped through social media sites to reveal the secrets. The personnel were reportedly forced to share the critical information by Pakistan investigating agency using blackmail tactics.