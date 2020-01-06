Home States Andhra Pradesh

Regional parties detrimental to national integrity, says former TDP MP Diwakar Reddy

Former MP and TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy said that the presence of regional parties in the country would be detrimental to the national integrity.

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Former MP and TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy said that the presence of regional parties in the country would be detrimental to national integrity.

JC called on BJP national secretary V Satya Murthy, who was here to attend the 38th State conference of ABVP. While addressing the ABVP and BJP activists, JC felt that the regional parties had become harmful to the national integrity and they were also infusing regional hatred among people.

JC said that the regional parties should be regulated in the Jamili elections. The development of the country was possible only with the national parties, he said. JC said that he had discussed the issue with BJP national president JP Nadda recently when he met him.

At the same time, the former MP said that he was also a member in a regional party. The regional parties were devoid of accountability whereas the national parties have national presidents and accountability.  
When asked when he would join the BJP, he said that he would join the BJP when India would occupy the POK. He made it clear that there was no hidden importance behind his meeting with the BJP leaders.

