Toddy claims 2 lives, 5 fall sick

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Two members of a family died and five others fell ill after consuming toddy in the Agency area of East Godavari district.

According to reports, a family of seven living in Doramamidi village of Maredumalli mandal consumed toddy on Saturday night and went to sleep. In the morning, the family was found unconscious and shifted to a hospital.

The family members were namely Sadala Aswa Ready (30), Palla Somireddy (40), Sadala Laxmi, Sadala Chittemma, Venkata Reddy, Poche Chinna Reddy, Kondla Chilakamma.

Of them, Aswareddy and Somireddy died during treatment. Chittemma and Venkatareddy are being treated at the same hospital and the others at the public health centre (PHC) in Bodhuluru.