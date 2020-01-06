Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to offer free laddu for every pilgrim from January 20

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The emergency meeting of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board here on Sunday resolved to offer one free laddu (Srivari Prasadam) to every devotee having darshan of Lord Venkateswara from January 20. The TTD also decided to continue the existing tradition of Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam (Uttara Dwara Darshanam) for two days on Ekadasi and Dwadasi (January 6 and 7).

Disclosing the resolutions adopted at the board meeting to mediapersons, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said the Devasthanam which is now providing one free laddu to pedestrian pilgrims, decided to extend it to all devotees having darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

“Though we discussed the issue at the previous TTD board meeting, we have not announced the decision as the TTD administration has not informed us by what time it will be able to introduce the new scheme. Now, it has been decided to introduce ‘Free Srivari Laddu Prasadam’ to all devotees from January 20,” he said.

Subba Reddy clarified that henceforth only two types of prasadam laddus will be available -- free laddu to be offered to devotees after having darshan and the other being laddus available in the TTD prasadam counters at the existing price of `50 per laddu. “No decision has been taken on limiting the number of laddus to be issued at the prasadam counters. We will take a decision on the matter in the future based on demand and supply of laddus,” he said. The distribution of prasadam like chinna laddu and chakkara pongali in the temple will continue as usual.

With regard to Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, the TTD Chairman said it was decided continue the existing practice. While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Tallapaka Raghavan, a devotee, seeking a direction to the TTD with regard to extension of Uttara Dwara Darshanam, the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the TTD board to hold an emergency meeting on the issue.

“As per the HC direction, we held the emergency meeting and discussed the issue. It was resolved to continue the existing practice of Uttara Dwara Darshanam for two days this year,” Subba Reddy said.

The TTD Chairman said in the PIL filed in the High Court it was stated that several seers and Agama scholars had recommended for extension of Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Tirumala for 10 days citing such practice in other Vaishnavite temples in South India.

“The TTD decided to constitute a committee headed by the Additional Executive Officer to look into the matter. The committee will explain the traditions being followed at Tirumala temple to Peetadhipathis and Agama scholars,” Subba Reddy said.

No extension of Uttara Dwara Darshanam

