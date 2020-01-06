Utmost confidentiality maintained till submitting report on Andhra development strategy, says GN Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Retired IAS officer GN Rao, who headed the expert committee to suggest a comprehensive development strategy for the entire State including capital, has taken exception to the comments made by Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu against the panel.

In a clarification issued on Sunday, Rao described Naidu’s contention that the expert committee prepared the report on the guidance of Ajeya Kallam, principal advisor to Chief Minister, as “baseless, far from the truth and based on hallucination”.

Rao said the expert committee was appointed by the government (GO RT No 585) on September 13, 2019 to review the current plans and projects under execution for the development of the State and suggest a comprehensive development strategy for the State.

Explaining the process, Rao said a series of meetings were conducted in all districts with collectors, commissioners of police, SPs and other officials. The data submitted by all the departments at the district level and representations given by the public were critically analysed.

All the secretaries and HoDs were asked to submit data on the ongoing projects and the same was reviewed. Later, a press note was issued inviting views and opinions of people on the development strategies of the State, including capital, and the data received was also analysed and consolidated.

The reports submitted and prepared by earlier committees, including the Sivaramakrishnan Committee, were also examined.

Rao said the committee had prepared the report after going through the process and utmost confidentiality in the preparation of the report till its submission to the government was maintained and nothing was disclosed or shared with anyone including the top brass of the government.

The committee members —KT Ravindra, Dr Mahavir, Anjali Karol Mohan, KB Arunachalam, AV Subba Rao, Ch Vijay Mohan and convener GN Rao — are experts in the fields such as urban planning, designing and new city development including international cities in the world. “Therefore, the question of influencing the members while preparing the report does not arise,” he maintained.

He further clarified that during the preparation of the report neither the members nor the convener contacted any functionary of the government, hence the guidance from the government, Chief Minister or his principal advisor does not arise.