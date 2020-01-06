Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao demands continuation of Amaravati as capital city

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former agriculture minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, farmer and environmentalist Anumolu Gandhi and a few other farmer leaders have found fault with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report advocating three-capital proposal.

Speaking to mediapersons, they demanded continuation of Amaravati as the capital city as large amount of taxpayers’ money had been spent. They urged the government not to push the farmers of Amaravati into a dire situation by relocating the capital. “If the government goes by the recommendations of GN Rao Committee and BCG, it would be a death sentence for Amaravati farmers,” he said. Finding fault with claims that `1.1 lakh crore is required for the capital construction, he said, “The capital can continue from the present location with existing infrastructure and completing the pending projects. There is no need for skyscrapers, iconic buildings and iconic bridges,” he said.