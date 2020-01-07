24x7 water supply for Visakhapatnam, tramway from beach road

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Focusing on development of Visakhapatnam, which is likely to be the Executive Capital of the State in the coming days, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to ensure 24-hour drinking water supply to the city and also prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for taking up a tram-like public transport system from the Beach Road to Bheemili.

Suggesting that water from the Polavaram project be drawn through underground pipelines for supplying drinking water to Vizag city 24x7, the Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare proposals in this regard. Reviewing the status of Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project, Jagan suggested that a tram-like public transport system be developed covering the stretch from Ramakrishna Beach to Bheemili abutting the coast. A consultancy will be roped in soon to prepare the DPR for the public transport system.

On urban housing scheme, he said the government is making efforts to give house site pattas to 1.5 lakh poor beneficiaries in Vizag. He also reviewed the progress of development projects in Kakinada and Tirupati. He gave his nod for upgrading Kuppam and Kamalapuram panchayats as municipalities. The retaining wall works in Vijayawada should be completed at the earliest to prevent submersion of low-lying areas during floods, he said.

The officials informed him that till now they had conducted reverse tendering for 48,508 units worth Rs 2,399 crore. “In the reverse tendering, the government could save Rs 303 crore,” they said. Jagan asked the officials to go for reverse tendering for the remaining projects without changing specifications.

On the underground drainage system, the officials said it requires Rs 23,037 crore to take up the works covering a stretch of 19,769 km in 110 municipalities in the State. Similarly, the cost of taking up underground drainage works in 34 municipalities with more than one lakh population is estimated at Rs 11,181 crore. The Chief Minister asked them to prioritise development works on the basis of population in a civic body.

Attendance exemption for Amma Vodi

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to exempt 75% attendance norm for extending the benefit of Amma Vodi scheme to students. As the scheme is intended to encourage women to send their children to school, it has been decided to give 75% attendance exemption to student beneficiaries in the first year. However, the mandatory 75% attendance norm for Amma Vodi will be implemented from the next year, he added Local bodies upgraded The Chief Minister gave his nod for upgrading Kuppam and Kamalapuram panchayats as municipalities

Special officer for civic bodies

A special officer will be appointed for the growth of Tadepalli and Mangalagiri civic bodies in the capital region, apart from Pulivendula

