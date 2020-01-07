75 per cent attendance not must this year for Amma Vodi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to do away with 75 per cent attendance norm for students for getting Rs 15,000 as financial assistance under ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme in the first year. “The decision to exempt the norm in the first year was taken to encourage the mothers to send their wards to schools, the main objective of the scheme. However, 75 per cent attendance norm would be implemented strictly from next year. The same will be explained to the parents,’’ the Chief Minister said.

Jagan made the announcement at a review meeting held at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday on Nadu-Nedu, midday meal scheme and Amma Vodi, which will be launched on January 9. Directing officials to extend the scheme to all eligible mothers who are sending their children to schools, Jagan said in case of orphans half of the money should be given to the orphanages and the remaining should be deposited in the name of the students.

When the officials informed about complaints over denial of benefit for those in joint families who are using more than 300 units of power and other reasons, the CM directed them to reverify records and extend the benefit to every eligible person. A kit containing three pair of clothes, textbooks, notebooks, one pair of shoes, socks, a belt and a school bag should be given to students by the time of school reopening.

Nadu-Nedu in schools

The CM instructed the officials to provide better bathrooms, beds and almirahs to hostel students. The development activities in 15,717 schools will be commenced from January 15 under the first phase of Nadu-Nedu, the officials said and added that proposals will be prepared regarding the works to be taken up in schools, hostels, junior colleges and degree colleges under the second and third phase by January-end.

Explaining the steps being taken for improving quality of midday meal, the officials explained the changes in the menu, which will be introduced after the Sankranti holidays. With the sanctioning of additional Rs 343.55 crore for providing quality midday meal, the government is estimated to spend Rs 1,294 crore on the scheme a year.

Midday meal menu after sankranti

Monday: Rice, sambar, egg curry, chikki

Tuesday: Pulihora, tomato dal, boiled egg

Wednesday: Vegetable rice, potato curry, boiled egg, chikki

Thursday: Khichdi, tomato chutney, boiled egg

Friday: Rice, leaf curry dal, boiled egg, chikki

Saturday: Rice, sambar, sweet pongal