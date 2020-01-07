Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government grants PML to oil and gas company in EG district

Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The State government on Monday issued orders granting petroleum mining lease (PML) over an extent of 15.12 km at Bhimanapalli of Uppalaguptam Mandal in East Godavari in favour of PFH Oil & Gas Private Limited, for a period of 20 years. In 2017, the PFH requested for transfer of PML from ONGC in favour of them over an extent 15.12 km in Sy.No.89/10 in the said location and also requested for grant of mining lease for a period of 20 years.

Later, the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas conveyed approval for transfer and further grant of PML to PHF under Discovered Small Field Policy 2016 for the said period, subject to obtaining environmental clearance from the MoEF and Consent for Establishment (CFE).

After submission of environmental clearance by the MoEF and CFE issued by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Vijayawada in August 2019, the government-sanctioned PML and issued orders accordingly.

It was mentioned that the extension is liable to cancellation should it be found at a later date that it was grossly inequitable or was made under a mistake of fact or owing to misrepresentation or fraud in excess of authority.

