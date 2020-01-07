Attack on JNU students: Support pours in for victims

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/KADAPA/VIJAYAWADA: People from across the State conducted demonstrations extending support to the students and faculty members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University who were attacked by goons at the varsity campus on Sunday evening. A group of nearly 50 members, including teachers, students, writers and lawyers, observed candlelight vigil near Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada. Expressing solidarity with the JNU students, students of SV University in Tirupati staged ‘half-naked’ protest at the campus and raised slogans such as ‘students fraternity zindabaad’. The SFI leaders termed the incident brutal and blamed the ABVP for the violence.

In Kadapa, members of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) staged a dharna at Government Junior College. Addressing the students, PDSU state secretary accused the ABVP and RSS activists of attacking JNU students and vandalising the university property. JNU students’ union president Aishe Ghosh and professor Sucharita Sen were among the 20 who were injured in the attack.