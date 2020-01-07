Home States Andhra Pradesh

Attack on JNU students: Support pours in for victims

In Kadapa, members of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) staged a dharna at Government Junior College.

Published: 07th January 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Different unions take part in a candlelight protest against attack on JNU students at PWD grounds in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Ravindra Babu)

Andhra Pradesh Different unions take part in a candlelight protest against attack on JNU students at PWD grounds in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/KADAPA/VIJAYAWADA: People from across the State conducted demonstrations extending support to the students and faculty members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University who were attacked by goons at the varsity campus on Sunday evening. A group of nearly 50 members, including teachers, students, writers and lawyers, observed candlelight vigil near Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada. Expressing solidarity with the JNU students, students of SV University in Tirupati staged ‘half-naked’ protest at the campus and raised slogans such as ‘students fraternity zindabaad’. The SFI leaders termed the incident brutal and blamed the ABVP for the violence. 

In Kadapa, members of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) staged a dharna at Government Junior College. Addressing the students, PDSU state secretary accused the ABVP and RSS activists of attacking JNU students and vandalising the university property. JNU students’ union president Aishe Ghosh and professor Sucharita Sen were among the 20 who were injured in the attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swaraj Maidan Vijayawada
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp