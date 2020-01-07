BJP MP backs 3-capital proposal, says it will ensure balanced growth 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh on Monday welcomed the three-capitals mooted by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy during the winter session of the government as part of decentralisation of power.

Addressing a ‘meet the press’ programme held by Vizag Journalists’ Forum here, he said Andhra Pradesh High Court and secretariat should be set up at all three capitals. He felt that summer capital should be in Visakhapatnam and winter capital in Rayalaseema.

At least a mini secretariat should be set up at Kurnool to assuage the feelings of the people of the feeling of Rayalaseema region, he said. When high court benches can be set up in two regions then secretariats should also be set up in the other two regions, he said. This would ensure all-round and equitable distribution of development of all three regions and check future demands for separation, he said.

Venkatesh recalled that when Amaravati was chosen as the capital of the State, the people of Rayalaseema had sought the capital region be made a free zone and Kurnool be made the winter capital. He also said Assembly sessions should be conducted in all three regions.

He said when he was a minister, he demanded Visakhapatnam be made the summer capital. He said the Chief Minister was now keen on making Vizag as executive capital and he was right in doing so. Both north Andhra and Rayalaseema regions had remained backward for long, and justice should be done to both regions.

Replying to a query, he said he was among the first to raise the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh. The former chief minister took a ‘U’ turn on the issue after agreeing to the special package, thinking that Jagan will get the credit for the special status, if it was granted by the Centre. He said Rayalaseema was meted out raw deal even during the tenure of the leaders from the region including Chandrababau Naidu and Rajasekhara Reddy.

The MP asked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to initiate steps to mitigate water problem in drought-prone Rayalaseema region. He said he supported the three capitals proposal as it would ensure the development of three regions instead of concentration of development at one place. The BJP MP, however, said this was his personal opinion and the party has not issued any whip on the issue.