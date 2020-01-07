Boy missing since November 2019 reunited with parents in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cybercrime police on Monday traced a 16-year-old boy who had gone missing on November 27 last year. Maturi Jagadish Sai hailing from Martur of Prakasam district was a first-year Intermediate student at a private college in Nidamanuru. Jagadish Sai reportedly left the college campus on November 27 over personal reasons and sent a message to his parents asking them not to search for him. Twenty days later on December 14, he logged into his Facebook account and sent a message to his cousin telling him that he was safe.

However, Sai did not reveal his whereabouts and reasons behind his sudden disappearance. “We immediately approached the police and told them about the Facebook message we received from Sai. The Cybercrime police was able to trace his location and reunited him with us,” Sai’s father said.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Vijayawada commissioner of police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the boy left for Hyderabad and joined as a helper in a private resort in Shameerpet. “Timely action of cybercrime police helped in tracing him. The boy will be counselled,” the CP added.