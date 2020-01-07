Home States Andhra Pradesh

Boy missing since November 2019 reunited with parents in Andhra Pradesh

16-year-old found from Hyderabad resort where he had worked as a helper

Published: 07th January 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Cybercrime police on Monday traced a 16-year-old boy who had gone missing on November 27 last year. Maturi Jagadish Sai hailing from Martur of Prakasam district was a first-year Intermediate student at a private college in Nidamanuru. Jagadish Sai reportedly left the college campus on November 27 over personal reasons and sent a message to his parents asking them not to search for him. Twenty days later on December 14, he logged into his Facebook account and sent a message to his cousin telling him that he was safe.

However, Sai did not reveal his whereabouts and reasons behind his sudden disappearance. “We immediately approached the police and told them about the Facebook message we received from Sai. The Cybercrime police was able to trace his location and reunited him with us,” Sai’s father said. 

Addressing the media on the occasion, Vijayawada commissioner of police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the boy left for Hyderabad and joined as a helper in a private resort in Shameerpet. “Timely action of cybercrime police helped in tracing him. The boy will be counselled,” the CP added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Missing child
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp