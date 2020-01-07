GGH chief suspended for revelry

By Express News Service

ELURU: The Superintendent of Government General Hospital (GGH) has been suspended for dereliction of duties. It was alleged that Dr AVR Mohan, Superintendent of GGH, allowed doctors, nurses and other medical staff to celebrate on the hospital premises during their duty timings. An order was issued on Monday, appointing Dr AS Ram as the Incharge Superintendent of GGH.

According to official sources, some hospital staff felicitated the Superintendent on January 2 on the occasion of New Year. In the name of celebrations, the doctors, nurses and all other medical staff abstained from duties for nearly three hours. The GGH staff partied from 11 am to 2 pm in the meeting hall on the terrace of the hospital. They played music and danced as part of the celebrations. The loud music caused severe inconvenience to inpatients in the hospital.

Unable to bear the high decibel noise, some patients went to the terrace and questioned the hospital staff for abstaining from duties and causing inconvenience to patients in the name of partying. But the hospital staff gave a harsh reply and chided the patients. A few patients who videographed the celebrations with their smartphones, lodged a complaint to the higher authorities against the hospital staff later, besides furnishing video clips as evidence.

Taking a serious view of the conduct of New Year celebrations on the hospital premises, the Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad ordered an inquiry into the matter and placed Dr Mohan under suspension till the completion of probe. Based on the inquiry report, the AP Vaidya Vaidya Vidhana Parishad is likely to take action against the errant medical staff who partied on the hospital premises.