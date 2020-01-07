Man held for molesting daughter in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A person who allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter leading to her suicide in 2017 was arrested on Monday. He was absconding since 2017. According to the police, 41-year-old Mahankali Nagaraju a resident of Sampath Nagar allegedly raped his 17-year-old daughter on March 22, 2017 when his wife went outside.

Later, when she came to know about the incident, unable to bear the shame she ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan. The accused filed a police case in the police alleging someone raped his daughter. During the inquiry, the police suspected his involvement hence he fled from Guntur. Superintendent of Police (SP) PHD Ramakrishna directed the police officers to arrest the accused as he was absconding ever since the incident took place. Hence, the police formed teams and nabbed Nagaraju at Budampadu near Guntur.