MLA roja files complaint as ‘partymen’ block her convoy

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: APIIC chairperson and Nagari MLA RK Roja on Monday filed a complaint with the Puttur police against those who blocked her convoy on Sunday evening.

It may be mentioned that about 30 activists of the ruling YSR Congress Party on Sunday evening gheraoed Roja at KBR Puram of Puttur mandal, raising slogans against her. They contended that she was not bothered about the services of the party cadre who had worked for her victory.

Roja was returning from the village after performing bhumi puja for the village secretariat at KBR Puram when the party men stopped her vehicle.

The police personnel, escorting the MLA, intervened and tried to pacify the cadre who relented after a few minutes. The party cadres, owing allegiance to a local leader in Puttur, further demanded the MLA not to go ahead with the construction of the village secretariat at KBR Puram. Based on a complaint filed by Roja, the Puttur police registered a case.The Puttur SDPO said, “We have identified some people involved in the attack and stringent action will be taken.”