Seema JACs against capital shift: TDP

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the Joint Action Committees across the Rayalaseema districts are opposing the proposal to shift the executive capital to Visakhapatnam as it is a far away destination for them to reach. He also urged the government to desist from shifting the capital from Amaravati.“JACs in Nellore, Ongole, Chittoor, Kurnool, Anantapur and Kadapa districts are protesting against locating capital in Visakhapatnam.

The government should think of people’s convenience,’’ he asserted. Extending solidarity to the deeksha undertaken by Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao demanding the continuation of Amaravati as capital, here on Monday, Naidu said that the Chief Minister and ministers are confusing people with different statements on capital city. “Leaders of the ruling party are criticising me. I will not bother, but I appeal to the government not to do injustice to Amaravati farmers out of your hatred towards me,’’ he demanded. 

Reiterating that Amaravati was taken up as a self-financing project, he said there is no need for the government to spend a single penny. Sky is the limit for generation of revenue in Amaravati, he claimed. “If you don’t want to develop the city, use the Secretariat, Assembly and other government buildings and don’t confuse people by appointing a series of committees,’’ he suggested. 

Clarifying that he did not utter any objectionable word against Planning department Secretary Vijay Kumar, he found fault with the ruling party leaders for attacking him on the issue. GN Rao, after admitting that the committee prepared the report as suggested by Ajeya Kallam, Principal Advisor to CM, is now changing his stand, he alleged. 

