Several dead Olive Ridleys wash ashore every year

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Olive Ridley turtles have been found dead at the beach area in Santabommali Vajapukotturu and a few other mandals along the coast in the district. This is the season when the endangered Olive Ridleys come to the coast of north coastal districts of AP and south coastal districts of Odisha travelling thousands of kilometers for mass nesting.

During the process, hundreds of turtles are killed for various reasons and their bodies wash ashore. Fishermen allege that the turtles are killed as they get trapped in the plastic nets and are hit by heavy mechanised boats. With the dead turtles lying on the beach, foul smell spreads to the nearby villages.

Forest Department officials have started taking measures to rescue the turtles. It is not uncommon as hundreds of dead turtles are found along the coast every year, particularly in this season, Nakka Ram Mohan Rao, a resident of R Sunnapalli village, said. With the decomposition of the dead turtles, foul smell spreads to the coastal villages, he added.

“If the turtles are trapped in the traditional nets, we release them immediately into the sea,” Ganta Sanyasi, a fisherman from Nadumuru village, said. During this period, the turtles struggle to come out of the net and get injured. Finding the sea turtles in the heavy nets, while collecting the fish, the fishermen of the mechanised boats throw them back into the sea, he added, but they succumb to injuries in the sea and wash ashore.