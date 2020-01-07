Thousands take part in ‘Rythu Kavathu’ on Day 20 of protest in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Calling the State government’s proposal to shift the capital from Amaravati a Tughlaq move, more than 10,000 protesters, including farmers and residents of all the 29 capital region villages, took out ‘Rythu Kavathu’ from Thullur to Rayapudi on Monday, Day 20 of the Amaravati farmers’ protests.

People from all walks of life, including children, took part in the rally. The agitators were seen holding national flags and placards that read messages in favour of Amaravati as the State capital, amid sloganeering against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Wearing ‘green’ clothes on their shoulders, the protesters went to the villages on foot, expressing their opposition to Jagan’s idea of three-capital cities and demanded him to respond on the issue.

“We have been protesting for the past 20 days, but the State government seems to have no concern about us or our future. He (the CM) is answerable to thousands of farmers who gave lands for the capital construction,” the agitating farmers rued.

Villagers staged agitations in Mandadam, Thullur, Velagapudi and other areas, demonstrating their dissent and demanding Jagan to explain the farmers his stand on Amaravati. “We wonder how can the CM remain silent even when huge protests are taking place so close to his office. Instead of focussing on the State’s development, Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking revenge on Chandrababu Naidu and targeting a particular section of the society,” they added.

Meanwhile, a farmer from Velagapudi died on Monday, a day after a farm labourer collapsed due to cardiac arrest. The deceased, Karumanchi Gopala Rao (67), suffered a cardiac arrest after he came to know that his grandson was arrested in connection with the attack on media persons in Udandarayunipalem.

Earlier, farmers staged a protest in Venkatapalem, demanding justice to the family of Venkateswara Rao, the farm labourer who died on Sunday. “Three farmers have died so far. The government should be held responsible,” the protesters said.

Naidu provoking farmers: Minister

Kakinada: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu has accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of provoking the people in the capital region to gain political mileage. Addressing media persons here on Monday, he questioned the TDP chief’s ‘extreme love’ towards Amaravati and ‘hatred’ towards the backward regions. “Why should coastal Andhra not be developed? Why should development be restricted to the region that Naidu selected?” he demanded to know. He asked the former CM if he thought there was no need for irrigation and drinking water facilities in the State

Attack on scribes: 15 arrested

Guntur: The police on Monday reportedly arrested 15 farmers in connection with the attack on mediapersons at Udandarayunipalem on December 27. Earlier, the police had issued notices to the 15 farmers of Amaravati region to attend an inquiry into the attack. They were asked to appear before Chilakaluripet rural and Tenali police with their Aadhaar cards on January 3. Some of the persons arrested were identified as Karumanchi Nagaphanindra, Karumanchi Abbaiah, Jonnalagadda Manoj Kumar, Borra Varaprasad, Nayudu Venkateswara Rao, L Bhukya Naik, Triruparaneni Srini. However, according to Chilakaluripet rural CI M Subba Rao, 10 persons were arrested on the basis of technical evidences