US firm may set up Pularin plant in Kadapa

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: US-based Lynx Bioscience has evinced interest to set up it pilot plant in Mangampet mines of Kadapa to excavate valuable Pularin. Representatives of the Lynx Bio called on Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy at the Secretariat near here on Monday to discuss the proposal. The company representatives along with officials concerned are scheduled to visit the Mangampet mines on Tuesday. The company delegation expressed its preparedness to set up the pilot plant within three months. Welcoming the company for coming forward, the minister assured to extend all cooperation to it.