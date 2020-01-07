Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag Agency bandh hits normal life 

JAC demands implementation of 1/70 Act and opposes quota for non-tribals in civic polls

Published: 07th January 2020 08:58 AM

Tribals led by Joint Action Committee of Girijana Sanghams enforcing agency bandh at Paderu in Visakhapatnam district Monday.

Tribals led by Joint Action Committee of Girijana Sanghams enforcing agency bandh at Paderu in Visakhapatnam district Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Normal life was affected in Vizag Agency as the two-day bandh call given by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Girijana Sangham began on Monday. The JAC gave a bandh call demanding strict implementation of 1/70 in scheduled areas and opposing reservation for non-tribals in Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) in local body polls. 

The bandh, however, passed off peacefully without any incidents on day one. A large number of activists came on to the roads since early morning and blocked roads disrupting the traffic. In some areas, they parked trucks and vehicles on the road to stop movement of vehicles. Almost all commercial establishments, offices, schools and restaurants downed shutters in support of the bandh.

They demanded 100 per cent reservation for tribals in scheduled areas, strict implementation of 1/70 Act, filing of SC/ST atrocity cases on those who violated tribal acts, eviction of non-tribals from scheduled areas, cancellation of identity cards given to non-tribals and constitution of a high-level judicial tribunal to implement all tribals acts. 

The protesters raised slogans in support of their demands and took out rallies in Paderu, Munchingput, Pedabayalu, Araku Valley and other areas in the district. Adivasi Hakkula Parirakshan Committee JAC convener Rama Rao Dora said the second day of the bandh would be enforced from 4 am on Tuesday. Tribal leaders said injustice was done to tribals in the reservation list announced for the local body elections. They opposed the reservation for Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes in the Agency and the reservation should be cancelled immediately. 

