Capital shifting plan from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam gives ‘sleepless nights’ to staff

VIJAYAWADA: The proposal to shift executive capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam brings differences among Secretariat employees on the issue to the fore. The differences emerged when the employees met at the third block of the Secretariat on Tuesday to discuss the capital shifting issue.

Though the leaders of Secretariat Employees Association maintain that the government has not yet taken a decision and may not disturb the employees in the middle of the academic year, a section of employees opposed the shifting of capital as it will cause severe hardships to them and their families. “We experience more mental stress than Amaravarti farmers. We are not getting sleep for the past one week. We have not undergone such an agony when we shifted to Amaravati from Hyderabad as we have no other option after bifurcation,’’ an employee said.

AP Secretariat Employees Association president K Venkatarami Reddy hopes that the government will come up with an employee-friendly decision. “Let us wait until the government takes a final call and then we will approach the Chief Minister with our grievances. I am confident that the CM will take a decision that will not hurt us,’’ he said.

Seeking to know how he can zero in on Amaravati despite knowing the fact it is not a feasible location, he held former chief minister Naidu responsible for the mess.