CBI files cheating case against IOB officials, firms
The Central Bureau of Investigation, Vizag, registered a case against officials of Indian Overseas Bank and other private persons for defrauding the bank to the tune of Rs 90 crore.
Published: 08th January 2020 11:54 AM | Last Updated: 08th January 2020 11:54 AM | A+A A-
VISAKHAPATNAM: The Central Bureau of Investigation, Vizag, registered a case against officials of Indian Overseas Bank and other private persons for defrauding the bank to the tune of Rs 90 crore. The case was registered against M/s Green Valley Ministries Welfare Association, Viskhapatnam, M/s Bhaktinidhi of Vijayawada and a private person B Murali Krishna Sharma of Vijayawada and three officials of IOB Vijayawada and Mangalagiri branches.
Heli Veepuri, the regional resource manager of IOB regional office, Vijayawada, K Sireesha, assistant manager, IOB Mangalagiri, V Suresh, assistant manager, IOB Mangalagiri, and Mothukuri Adinarayana, clerk in IOB Mangalagiri were named in the case.